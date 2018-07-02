Ryan Mayer

While not nearly as popular as the soccer version, the FIBA World Cup, pitting the world’s best basketball teams against each other, is currently going through its qualification process for the tournament that will take place in the summer of 2019 in China. Earlier today, Australia and the Philippines met in a qualification game in Group B play of the Asian Qualifiers. The Aussies won easily, 89-53, but tempers flared between the two sides late in the contest, evolving into an all-out brawl.

A HUGE brawl broke out between the Philippines and Australia teams in a FIBA World Cup qualifier. pic.twitter.com/4jWWZAhVHb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 2, 2018

Several current or former NBA players were involved in the incident, the most notable of whom was Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker, who can be seen throwing flying knees in the video. Also involved was former Washington Wizards center Andray Blatche, who has been given citizenship by the Philippines, and can be seen throwing haymakers in the video. FIBA’s twitter account for media releases did issue a statement that disciplinary proceedings will be opened against both teams following the incident.

Following the incident that occured in the third quarter of the Philippines-Australia game on Monday in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifiers, FIBA will now open disciplinary proceedings against both teams. The decision(s) will be communicated in the coming days. — FIBA media (@FIBA_media) July 2, 2018

Both teams have advanced into the second round of qualifying for the tournament and they’ll likely meet again as they will be placed into the same group along with Japan and the top three qualifiers from Group D play.