Spain (CBS Local) – A study has found that eating nuts each day can provide a big boost to men hoping to become fathers in the future.

Researchers from the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology have discovered that eating about two handfuls of nuts daily can improve male fertility in several ways.

“Including nuts in a regular diet significantly improved the sperm count, vitality, motility, and morphology, partly explained by a reduction of the DNA fragmentation,” scientists wrote in a release.

The study followed 119 men between the ages of 18 and 35, and divided them into two groups. One group added 60 grams of almonds, hazelnuts, and walnuts into their daily diet while the other group did not eat any nuts.

After the 14-week experiment, the men who added nuts to their diet were found to have increased their sperm count by 14 percent, their sperm vitality by four percent, and sperm movement by six percent.

“Evidence is accumulating in the literature that healthy lifestyle changes such as following a healthy dietary pattern might help conception,” lead author Dr. Albert Salas-Huetos said, via the BBC.