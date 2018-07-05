(CBS NEWS/CBS LOCAL)– A 31-year-old father was killed this week in a polar bear attack while protecting his children in Canada’s northernmost territory of Nunavut, according to Canadian media reports. The man, Aaron Gibbons, was unarmed when the bear attacked him on Sentry Island, which is located near the predominantly Inuit community of Arviat, CBC News reports.

He “died a hero,” said Eric Anoee, Gibbons’ cousin.

Gibbons’ uncle Gordy Kidlapik, said Gibbons was enjoying the day with his children when a polar bear began stalking or charging toward one of the kids, The Canadian Press reports. He told his children to run to a boat while he put himself between them and the animal.

The kids made it to the boat, and one of the girls radioed for help.

“We actually heard the call for help,” Kidlapik said, adding, “It was terrible to listen to.”

Canadian police said the bear was later shot and killed. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the attack.