(CBS Local/WJZ)– Break out your spots and cowbells!

Chick-Fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day is Tuesday, July 10.

If you dress like a cow and go to any Chick-Fil-A location, you can get a free entree from open to 7 p.m.

So get creative and get free chicken!

Find a Chick-Fil-A location near you, click here.