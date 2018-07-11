Ryan Mayer

The NBA’s so called “one and done” rule that requires players to be one year removed from high school to be eligible to enter the NBA Draft looks to be on its way out. In a press conference in Las Vegas, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters that the league is ready to change the rule.

Adam Silver on the possible change to NBA players entering the league at 18: “My personal view is that we’re ready to make that change.” — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 11, 2018

The conversation about changing the rule has intensified in the last year in the wake of the college basketball scandal involving FBI indictments of several assistant coaches and shoe company executives. The rule has been in place since 2006 following several drafts where many of the high school players selected struggled in the league. However, it has become apparent in recent years that many top recruits have no intention of staying in college for more than the required year.

NBA Players Association president Michelle Roberts seems to be on the same page as the commissioner as she told reporters yesterday that an announcement about the rule could be coming soon.

On the subject of the age limit, Michele Roberts says, “Stay tuned.” Adds that she expects there to be some news in “the next few months” on the subject of it going away. That would seem to indicate things remain on schedule for the age limit to go away for the 2021 NBA Draft. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 10, 2018

The speculation has been that high school players will be allowed to enter the draft again beginning in 2021. This year, nine of the first 11 players selected in the first round of the draft were in college for only one year.