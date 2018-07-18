DETROIT, Mich. (CBS Local) – A Detroit woman’s Facebook video has gone viral after she recorded police officers taking her disabled father out of bed to face charges of allegedly stealing a car 29 years ago.

Detroit police served the warrant for Chris Cline’s arrest on July 13. Authorities say the warrant stems from Cline’s alleged involvement in a Detroit car theft in 1989. The man’s daughter, Trillion Wright, argued with police that her father now suffers from diminished mental capacity and was unfit to be arrested.

“It doesn’t make sense. It’s not a murder, it’s not a rape, it’s not, you know, a bomb threat, he is not a terrorist,” Wright said, via WNEM. The daughter was also broadcasting the entire arrest live on Facebook; a post that has been viewed over 35,000 times.

“He doesn’t remember. This is not fair because he is on file. He has diminished capacity because he had head and frontal lobe damage,” Wright explained. Cline was reportedly hit by a car several years ago and also isn’t capable of walking well anymore.

Cline claims he moved to Ohio three years before the alleged incident. While he admits to getting into legal trouble in Ohio, a warrant for the car theft never came up until now.

Deputies took him to the Oakland County Jail, but then released him. They told him to turn himself in to Detroit police at a later date. Cline’s daughter said he will be turning himself in, but the family will have an attorney with them when they return.