The Kennedy Center Honors announced their 2018 honorees earlier today. The 41st class of honorees in the events’ storied history will include Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire and Wayne Shorter.

The co-creators of Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton – writer/actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire – will also receiver a unique Kennedy Center Honors as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category.

“The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes exceptional artists who have made enduring and indelible marks on our culture,” said Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein. “Cher is the consummate star, wowing generations of fans with her distinctive voice, blockbuster albums and glittering on-screen presence; Philip Glass is a modern-day Mozart whose works across opera, symphony, chamber music and film define contemporary music and simply transfix us; country songstress Reba McEntire has inspired us over five decades with her powerhouse voice and music that conveys heartfelt, heartwarming honesty; Wayne Shorter is a seminal artist, defying categorization while carrying forward the mantle of jazz; and the creators of Hamilton have literally and figuratively changed the face of American culture with daringly original, breathtakingly relevant work.”

The 2018 Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast on Wednesday, December 26th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.