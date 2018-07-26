KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS Local) – Political debates are known for their heated conversations, but a Florida man had a “conversation” with God while on stage during a Florida mayoral debate.

Sloan Bashinsky, a perennial candidate for mayor of Key West, turned heads during a debate on July 23 when he took out his cellphone and allegedly answered a call from a higher power.

“Hello? What? God?” Bashinsky said into his phone before talking about the city’s proposal to cut nonprofit funding with “the almighty.”

Bashinsky reportedly has a law degree from Vanderbilt University and also used to be among Key West’s homeless population. He says God told him to run for office. However, the political candidate added that anyone who wants to be mayor is crazy.

“I have said every time I ran, I ran because God told me to run,” Bashinsky said, via the Miami Herald. “This is known to everybody. I think anyone who wants this job is insane.”

The Key West resident wouldn’t be the first colorful character to become the city’s mayor. Barkeep and former ship captain Tony Tarracino won the office in 1989 after several tries. His famous campaign slogan was “All you need in this life is a tremendous sex drive and a great ego.”