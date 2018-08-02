MANVEL, Texas (CBS Local) – Two thieves in Texas may want to rethink their getaway vehicle during their next heist. The men were caught on surveillance cameras stealing a 50-inch television before squeezing onto a motorcycle to make their escape with the large screen in tow.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office says a Manvel homeowner’s security cameras caught two men break in and rip the giant television off the wall on July 30. The two crooks then hopped onto their motorcycle, sandwiching the TV in between them.

VIDEO | Two thieves in Texas drove around the county with a stolen TV on a motorcycle: https://t.co/4owuILH9Dx pic.twitter.com/6BYAtFRKuD — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) August 2, 2018

The brazen duo were reportedly filmed and photographed by onlookers as they rode off on their not-so-discreet vehicle.

“Those people just need to be put away, you know, just taken to jail, because you can’t steal from everyone and do whatever you want,” local resident Christopher Canales told KTRK.

Although the big screen-stealing bandits reportedly drove for several miles in plain sight, deputies eventually lost the pair and are still looking to track them down.