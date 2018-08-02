HYANNIS, Mass. (CBS Local) – A Massachusetts man rammed by a car believes he was targeted because he had a President Trump bumper sticker on his SUV. The driver of that car is now facing charges.

“I could hear her screaming out of the car or something, so I thought man maybe something’s wrong with my car,” said the man who did not want to be identified. “I get out, all of a sudden I hear, ‘you’re racist’ a bunch of cuss words.”

Police say the attacker is 25-year-old Chloe Wright of Taunton.

The victim recorded the incident as Wright first allegedly drove into the back of his car, then clipped his door, missing him by inches. “Her tire was right next to my foot,” he said. “That could have ended really bad.”

The incident happened on North Street in Hyannis, but the SUV driver says it started earlier when Wright was honking and yelling at him. “The first thing she said when I came out of the car was ‘Did you vote for Trump?’ and I was like ‘Yeah, what of it.’ And that was pretty much what triggered this, it was like nonstop.”

Wright has been charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

