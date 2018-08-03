LYNNFIELD, Mass. (CBS Local) – Nearly 150,000 cartons of almond milk are being recalled because they may contain actual cow’s milk.

According to a Blue Diamond press release, 145,254 half-gallon cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk are being voluntarily recalled.

The affected cartons were reportedly shipped to stores in 28 states including Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin according to Blue Diamond.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the Massachusetts-based company wrote.

All of the affected almond milk has a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018 with UPC code 41570 05621.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.

