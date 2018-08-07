Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – A powerful storm pummeled the Cheyenne Mountain zoo with large hail which injured 14 people and killed at least three animals. Medical personnel set up a triage at the entrance to the zoo.

Jenny Koch, the zoo’s marketing director, tells The Denver Post that two vultures and a duck were killed by the hail.

Baseball-sized hail fell in southern Colorado about 3 p.m. Monday.

colo sprgs storms 5 credit heather durheim fountain copy Baseball Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Kills 3 Zoo Animals

(credit: Heather Durheim)

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says five people at the zoo were taken to the hospital for injuries from the hail.

colo sprgs storms 2 credit becca servo south academy i25 Baseball Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Kills 3 Zoo Animals

(credit: Becca Servo)

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo evacuated people from the zoo and they were transported by bus to Cheyenne Mountain High School.

The zoo will be closed Tuesday.

colorado springs zoo transfer frame 259 Baseball Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Kills 3 Zoo Animals

(credit: CBS)

There are widespread reports of damage to soldiers’ vehicles at Fort Carson as the hail fell.

broadmoor hail credit chris mcintire Baseball Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Kills 3 Zoo Animals

(credit: Chris McIntire)

colorado springs zoo transfer frame 926 Baseball Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Kills 3 Zoo Animals

(credit: CBS)

The severe weather moved through southern Colorado where a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect. Storm pelted areas from Manitou Springs, the Broadmoor, down into Security and Widefield with quarter to baseball size hail. The storm also produced enough flooding rains to strand cars near the Broadmoor.

colorado springs zoo transfer frame 75 Baseball Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Kills 3 Zoo Animals

(credit: CBS)

colo sprgs storms 3 credit angelique hackathorn south academy hwy115 Baseball Sized Hail Injures Zoo Visitors, Kills 3 Zoo Animals

(credit: Angelique Hackathorn)

