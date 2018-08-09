Ryan Mayer

Buffalo Wild Wings’ slogan is “Wings. Beer. Sports.” According to a new report, the restaurant could soon be adding another feature to that slogan: Gambling.

ESPN.com’s David Purdum reported this morning that the nationwide sports bar chain is exploring the sports betting space following the Supreme Court’s May ruling that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, allowing for states to make their own legislation regarding sports betting. BWW operates franchises in all 50 states as well as internationally and the company is interested in seeing what it can offer customers in the aftermath of the ruling.

“As the largest sports bar in America, we believe Buffalo Wild Wings is uniquely positioned to leverage sports gaming to enhance the restaurant experience for our guests,” a Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN. “We are actively exploring opportunities, including potential partners, as we evaluate the next steps for our brand.”

According to Purdum, the company would likely need to partner with a gaming operator in order to make sports betting possible in their restaurants. Many locations already have a sportsbook type feel to them as they feature large walls of TVs allowing for customers to watch multiple games at once. Wild Wings was acquired by Arby’s in November for a price tag of $2.4 billion.