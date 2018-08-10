EUSTIS, Fla. (CBS Local) – Police in Florida say a woman’s shopping trip to Publix ended in the meat department after she tried to steal several steaks by hiding them in her pants.

Police in Eustis were called to the supermarket on Aug. 6 when store security spotted Bobbie Talmadge stuffing items into her pants and her purse. The alleged shoplifter reportedly passed the cashier lines and tried to exit the Publix before she was stopped and arrested.

According to WKMG, Talmadge’s stolen junk in the trunk included “two New York strip steaks, a ribeye steak, a Porterhouse steak, T-bone steak cuts, and Publix chicken wings,” which totaled over $120. The woman also reportedly swiped two spray-on deodorants during her shopping trip.

Authorities say the woman gave officers the fake name of “Betty Blanton” before revealing her real identity. Talmadge was charged with theft and providing a false name to police.

It’s not the first time Talmadge has allegedly tried to get a five-finger discount while shopping. Eustis Police say she has been arrested 11 times on theft-related charges. Authorities did not say if those incidents also involved Talmadge’s pants.