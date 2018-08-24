Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Job applicants hope a good resume will help them stand out. But some people stretch the truth and, according to a new survey, others just flat out lie.

According to a new CareerBuilder survey, 75 percent of hiring managers have spotted a lie on a resume.

“People embellish on their resumes, I mean that’s common but it’s when you too far, um people are trying to stand out, they’re trying to get the attention of employers right now and unfortunately they’re being remembered for the wrong reasons instead of the right reasons,” said senior career advisor Michael Erwin.

It’s not only lying that could keep you from getting a job, but also the mistakes. The top ones include typos, bad grammar, unprofessional email addresses, and resumes with long paragraphs and no cover letters.

Hiring managers also shared some of the more outrageous resume errors job applicants have made, from putting in things like “I don’t like babies or puppies” to listing extensive arrest histories.