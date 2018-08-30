Ryan Mayer

CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 live streaming service available across all digital platforms, has announced plans to host a live fantasy football telethon on Labor Day, to answer fan’s questions heading into the first week of the NFL season.

The telethon starts at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday and runs until 10:00 p.m. giving fantasy players seven hours of breakdowns of SportsLine projections, player rankings, sleepers, and, of course, players to avoid. CBS Sports NFL writers Pete Prisco, Will Brinson and Jason La Canfora will be joined by fantasy experts Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Nick Kostos and Chris Hassel to dole out advice and analysis. In addition, CBS Sports analysts Danny Kannell and Bryant McFadden, along with Vegas insider Todd Fuhrman will be on hand to offer their perspective on fans’ draft-day questions.

While those guys provide their perspective on some of the burning topics heading into draft day and Week 1 of the season, several former NFL players will also be available to answer questions from fans live on the air. The list includes: James Jones, Mike Sims-Walker, Beanie Wells, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, LenDale White, Santana Moss and Lee Evans. Finally, while those guys provide answers to questions, fantasy experts Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer will be joined by CBS Sports HQ’s Hana Ostapchuk to conduct a live fan draft.

The Labor Day fantasy football telethon will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as CBS Sports is partnering with St. Jude for the month of September to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.