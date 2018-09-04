ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS Local) – A Michigan police officer’s act of kindness has become a social media sensation after he stepped in to help an elderly woman at a local gas station.

Seth Kazz, the owner of the station in St. Clair Shores, posted a photo to Facebook on Aug. 31 after the officer went out of his way to make sure the struggling customer got home alright.

Kazz says the woman gave him $3 in change to buy as much gas as that would put in her car. As she went back to her car, struggling to walk with a cane, the officer rushed over to help the woman.

According to Kazz, the officer told him the elderly customer had just lost her husband and was falling behind on paying the bills. That’s when the unidentified policeman added another $20 of gas money from his own pocket and pumped it into her car.

“This $20 really helped her! She would of most likely ended up running out of gas,” Kazz posted in a picture that has been liked over 33,000 times and shared by more than 14,000 people.

Kazz added that the public usually only hears about the mistakes police officers make and that stories like this are needed to remind America that the police are here to help.

“We all make mistakes – but we should all respect, appreciate, and thank them for what they do,” Kazz wrote. “Leaving your family everyday to try and make sure everyone else’s is safe can be tough. Think about it – who do you call when you’re in danger? Who’s running in harms way as you’re running away?”