LOS ANGELES – Sept. 20, 2018 – Next stop ahead for Jordan Peele will be The Twilight Zone, as host and narrator for the upcoming CBS All Access series, a modern reimagining of the original, which premiered in 1959. The classic role of host and narrator was made famous by creator Rod Serling, who used socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times. The Twilight Zone begins production this fall and will premiere on CBS All Access in 2019. Peele also serves as an executive producer.

“Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,” said Jordan Peele. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone.”

Every episode of the original series is available to stream now on CBS All Access. The original The Twilight Zone took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. It was a journey into a wondrous land of imagination for five years on CBS, from 1959-1964. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways conventional dramas could not.

The upcoming new series, The Twilight Zone, is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.