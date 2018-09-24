Seattle, WA (CBS Local)- Seattle Mariners star pitcher Felix Hernandez is set to become a United States citizen today.

According to reports, the United States Citizen and Immigration Services department will grant citizenship to 85 people today, including the Mariners pitcher.

The 32-year-old Hernandez was born in Valencia, Venezuela and made his major league debut with the Mariners in 2005 at the age of 19. However, he has been with the team since signing at age 16 in July 2002 and made his first appearance in the Mariners minor league system the following year with the Single-A Everett AquaSox and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

He has spent his entire 14-year professional career in Seattle with the Mariners, and holds team records for WAR, wins, innings pitched, strikeouts, ERA and games started.