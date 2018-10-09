Florida (CBS Local)- Several airlines and multiple airports have announced changes in service ahead of Hurricane Michael which is expected to make landfall in the Florida panhandle on Wednesday.

We have canceled all flights Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon at ECP, PNS and VPS in Florida in advance of #HurricaneMichael. Please continue to check our important notices page for operations & travel waiver updates: https://t.co/IF60HgPIKr pic.twitter.com/6MjhPWA2rE — United Airlines (@united) October 9, 2018

Pensacola International Airport and Destin-Ft. Walton Beach Airport both announced that they would be closed on Wednesday canceling all flights to and from the airports beginning at 12:01 a.m.

The Airport will CLOSE and cease all operations starting on Wednesday, October 10 at 12:01 a.m. due to the impacts of Hurricane Michael. The airport will remain closed until further updates are provided. Please check DIRECTLY with your airline regarding all flight information. pic.twitter.com/qMJ7rVlqu5 — Destin-Ft Walton Beach Airport (@FlyVPS) October 8, 2018

Meanwhile, anybody hoping to fly into the Northwest Florida Beaches Airport in Panama City, Florida should check their flight status as the airport has already announced the cancellation of 17 flights today and 14 flights scheduled for tomorrow.

As for airlines, United has announced the cancellation of all flights to and from those three airports from now through Wednesday afternoon with travel waivers in effect for several other airports in the region.

Allegiant Airlines, has also posted cancellations for flights into and out of the area, with all updates able to be found on their website. Several other major airlines are allowing passengers to re-book their flights into or out of the area while waiving the fees.