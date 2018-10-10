MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS Local) — An African-American man caring for two white children was questioned by police Sunday afternoon after a white woman reported his behavior as suspicious.

Corey Lewis, who documented the incident in series of videos on Facebook, said he first noticed the woman in the parking lot of a Walmart in Marietta, Georgia.

Lewis says she asked him if the children were OK. He said she then came back and asked if she could speak with them. Lewis said he told her no. And that’s when she allegedly began to follow them in a Kia sedan.

“We then left to go get gas, she moved closer and waited there,” Lewis told CBS46.

The woman, who remains unidentified, apparently followed Lewis for almost an hour to his home. That’s when a Cobb County police officer showed up. The officer questioned Lewis, the 10-year-old boy and the 6-year-old girl who were in the backseat of the car before calling their parents.

“I said, ‘Are you saying that because there’s an African-American male driving my two white kids, that he was stopped and pulled over and questioned?’ And he said, ‘I’m sorry ma’am that’s exactly what I’m saying,’” said the children’s mother, Dana Mango.

The couple’s son, Addison, attends a youth mentoring program operated by Lewis and is a friend of the family.

“B-W-B which I guess is the new thing, babysitting while black,” said the children’s father, David Parker.

It was the latest in a series of widely reported incidents of people of color being reported to the police while doing lawful activities like golfing too slowly, napping, shopping, canvassing and waiting for a friend at Starbucks.