Washington Huskies @ Oregon Ducks

Saturday, October 13, 2018, 3:30 ET

WASHINGTON -3.5

Oregon has been overvalued all season, going 1-3 against the spread in FBS play thus far. Washington had a close call at UCLA last week, but that should be a wake-up call for a team that has legitimate College Football Playoff hopes. Washington’s defense is stingy, giving up under 14 points per game and just barely over 300 yards per contest. Look for Oregon to be held to 21 points or less, and a lower-scoring game favors the experience of Jake Browning and Myles Gaskins at Washington. My simulations show the Huskies covering almost 70 percent of the time.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (8-4 in last 12 CFB ATS picks)

Georgia Bulldogs @ LSU Tigers

Saturday, October 13, 2018, 3:30 ET

GEORGIA -7.5

This is a big game for both teams both in the SEC, and in terms of College Football Playoff resumes. While the game is being played in Death Valley, I believe this spread is giving too much credit to the home-field advantage the Tigers have. LSU has been good, but its offense has struggled to score points against good defenses, and this Georgia defense is the best one the Tigers have faced so far. I have Georgia as a 10-point favorite in this matchup, so there’s value on this line.

SportsLine Expert: Tom Fornelli (32-23 in last 55 CFB picks)

Chicago Bears @ Miami Dolphins

Sunday, October 14, 2018, 1:00 ET

MIAMI +3.5

This line was Miami -1 on the lookahead, and since Chicago didn’t play last week, that means this huge swing is entirely based on what happened to the Dolphins last week. But I wouldn’t count on fluky defensive TDs being the norm, even against a talented Chicago front, and Miami has a great defense and special teams of their own. Mitchell Trubisky blew out the Bucs, but he struggled on the road against a bad Arizona team before that. I think we get a game like that one here, but the Dolphins pull out the win.

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (2-0-1 in last 3 NFL O/U picks)

Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos

Sunday, October 14, 2018, 4:05 ET

DENVER +7

No doubt, Denver reeked in a one-sided loss Sunday to the Jets, but cut the Broncos some slack. They played at home on Monday night, then across the country six days later. They are 2-1 outright in their ballpark, the lone setback happening to unbeaten Kansas City. L.A.’s high-powered offense will be crippled if WRs Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp do not exit concussion protocol. Then there is the weather forecast: freezing temperatures with snow flurries. Hardly ideal for the visitors from sun-splashed Southern California.

SportsLine Expert: Mike Tierney (16-7-1 in last 24 NFL ATS picks)

Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots

Sunday, October 14, 2018, 8:20 ET

KANSAS CITY +3.5

The Patriots have won and covered all three of their home games, but at the same time, they’ve lost both road games as favorites by double digits. The reasonable doubt is there despite the amazing Patriots track record during the Tom Brady era. I also have a 42-27 Chiefs win at New England last season to suggest Andy Reid has something for Bill Belichick. Most of all, the Chiefs have won and covered all five games (depending on which line you got for MNF at Denver). No other team is 5-0 ATS, so why predict something to happen when it hasn’t yet. Chiefs get the cover.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts (21-10-2 in last 33 NFL picks)

