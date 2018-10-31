OWENSBORO, Ky. (CBS Local) — A Kentucky father says he now regrets dressing himself and his son in Nazi costumes for a Halloween event.

Bryant Goldbach and his son wore the controversial costumes to a “Trail of Treats” event in downtown Owensboro last Thursday.

An image of Goldbach dressed as a Nazi SS Gestapo officer and his son as Adolf Hitler went viral after it was posted on Facebook. It sparkied outrage and made headlines across the country.

Dad says he didn't expect backlash over Nazi father-son Halloween costumes

https://t.co/gRHheXW5HC — CBS 17 (@WNCN) October 28, 2018

Goldbach initially defended his choice, writing in a Facebook post that has since been removed that “anyone who knows us knows that we love our history, and often dress the part of historical figures.” Goldbach dressed up as a Confederate soldier last year and as a Catholic priest the year before.

Goldbach also complained that people were making “snide remarks” and “screaming obscenities” and scaring his son at the “Trail of Treats” event and blasted the “so-called ‘Tolerant Left.'”

Goldberg now admits he didn’t think the idea through.

“It was bad judgment,” he told The Owensboro Times. “I want people to know I am sorry.”

Goldbach says he’s not a racist and believes white supremacy is “disgusting.”

Rabbi Gary Mazo of Temple Adath B’nai Israel said in a statement that Goldbach’s apology was “important” but was a “sad reflection on our society” that he didn’t know the costumes would be offensive.

“A good rule of thumb would be: ‘if your costume calls to mind an event where millions were killed, choose another costume,'” Mazo wrote.