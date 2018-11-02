TAMPA (CBSMiami) – Snow in Florida? It could be coming soon.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the company Point Summit Inc., is waiting on approval to build Florida’s first snow park in Dade City which is in Pasco County, north of Tampa and west of Orlando.

The snow would be man-made and the Point Summit plans to open the park in the state’s colder months in order to make Florida snow days possible.

There are plans to have a 300-foot snow tubing run and a separate area to play and build snow sculptures.

The company wants to build on a 58-acre property behind its current Point Summit’s Treehoppers Aerial Adventure Park. The company also manages the Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park in Dade City.

The company is targeting a fall 2019 opening, and still requires a Pasco County permit to operate.