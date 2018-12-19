(CBS Baltimore/CBS Local)– We’ve all been stuck in traffic before but one Maryland driver is getting attention online after a video of him dancing in the middle of the street was posted to Facebook.

The man was seen moving to his own beat outside of his car, putting on a show for the line of cars as they sat idled in traffic. Construction work along created a delay on Tuesday morning, which likely led the man to find a more entertaining way to wait it out.

Erin Mandras, of Pikesville, Maryland was driving the opposite direction when she spotted the smooth operator making his moves. “I couldn’t make this up if I tried. I guess this man thought it was a good time to bust out his dance moves while in construction traffic on a Tuesday morning,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

That’s one way to handle a traffic jam!