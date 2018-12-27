STOKE-ON-TRENT, England (CBS Local) — A dog owner was caught on camera abandoning his pet on the side of a road in England just days before Christmas.

The heartbreaking video, released by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, shows a man taking the Staffordshire bull terrier out of a car after dumping his bed on the side of the road.

The dog can be seen wagging his tail and jumping at the car as it speeds off with a second person in the driver’s seat.

The RSPCA says the incident happened Dec. 17 in Stoke-on-Trent.

“The footage has to be seen to be believed, it’s just awful,” RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky told Sky News. “To see the poor dog in such obvious distress, jumping up at the car as it drives away, is just heartbreaking. I can’t understand how someone could do this.”

PLEASE RT! We have CCTV footage of a man callously dumping a dog in Stoke-on-Trent. The distressed dog chases after the car as it drives away. Please help @RSPCA_official find the man responsible. Awful that someone can do this! The dog is thankfully ok and now safe pic.twitter.com/AW8HNvVwdQ — Rachel Butler RSPCA 🐾🐶🐦 (@RachRSPCA) December 24, 2018

Described as a “friendly, lovely boy,” the dog named Snoop by his rescuers was found “sitting sadly in his bed” by passers-by.

Snoop will remain in the care of a private boarding kennel while the RSPCA investigates the case.

Meantime, millions of people across the world have viewed the video and hundreds have offered to adopt Snoop.