OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (CBS Local) — A man fired several shots into a Taco Bell restaurant when he didn’t get the taco sauce he wanted, police said.

The confrontation occured around 1:25 a.m. Monday at a Taco Bell in Oklahoma City.

Employees called the police a man in a vehicle at the drive-thru started yelling about not getting enough sauce, or not getting any taco sauce.

The suspect then fired two shots right through the drive-thru window, according to police. No one was hurt, but it didn’t end there.

“The suspect then entered the business, got out and came inside the business. The employees locked themselves in the bathroom. He apparently left. It’s unclear exactly what he did while he was in there as they were hiding,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

The suspect is described as an African-American man wearing a green hoodie.