(WJZ/CBS Local) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted customers to a possible hepatitis A contamination of Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas. The affected product is an individually wrapped marshmallow candy dipped in chocolate or caramel.

Officials said a worker in the facility tested positive for hepatitis A and all candies purchased after Nov. 14 should be thrown away and not eaten.

The products are available through QVC and BauersCandy.com.

In a statement on Bauer’s website, it said the employee worked in the facility from Nov. 16-23. It said that once the company learned of his illness, they voluntarily closed and sanitized the facility and threw away all the candy.

“An investigation by our local health department and the FDA found that the risk of contamination to the candy made during this time is extremely low,” the statement read. “These agencies have cleared us to continue operation. ”

According to the company, no candy products produced after Nov. 25 were affected.

The FDA said so far it’s not aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to the candies. The FDA made its statement on December 6, 2018. However, hepatitis A can have a long incubation period and may not show symptoms until 15 to 50 days after exposure. Exposure can have serious health consequences. The FDA recommends that anyone who ate candies purchased after Nov. 14 consult with a healthcare professional.

Common symptoms can include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine and pale stool.