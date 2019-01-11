The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air live after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next Tuesday, Jan. 29 (11:35 PM, live ET/delayed PT), only on CBS. This broadcast will mark the 19th time in The Late Show‘s history it has aired live. The last time the iconic late night talker was broadcast live was during election night on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

This special live edition of The Late Show will feature appearances from a number of guests including Senator Kamala Harris, Bradley Whitford and Gary Clark Jr.

Tune in next Tuesday, January 29th to catch Stephen and company in this very special television event. Check your local listings for additional information.