Survivor returns for its 38th season on Wednesday, February 20th at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. The newest installment of the popular reality show competition will be called Survivor: Edge Of Extinction and features an all-new, never before seen twist following each elimination ceremony. This season will feature four returning players and 14 newbies as each tries to outwit, outplay and outlast one another for the $1 million grand prize.
See below for the full list of castaways and be sure to tune in all season long for the drama and excitement that has kept audiences tuning in for 18 years and counting!
â€œMANUâ€ TRIBE
Dan â€œThe Wardogâ€ DaSilva (38)
Hometown: Ossining, N.Y.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Law Student/Former Military
Reem Daly (46)
Hometown: Fairfax, Va.
Current Residence: Ashburn, Va.
Sales
Rick Devens (33)
Hometown: Blacksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Macon, Ga.
Morning News Anchor
Wendy Diaz (25)
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Bell, Calif.
Small Business Owner
Lauren Oâ€™Connell (21)
Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif.
Current Residence: Waco, Texas
Student at Baylor University
Keith Sowell (19)
Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Pre-Med Student
Chris Underwood (25)
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Current Residence: Greenville, S.C.
District Sales Manager
Kelley Wentworth (31)
Hometown: Ephrata, Wash.
Current Residence: Seattle
Marketing Manager
Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur
David Wright (44)
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Television Writer
Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X
â€œKAMAâ€ TRIBE
Joe Anglim (29)
Hometown: Chandler, Ariz.
Current Residence: Ogden, Utah
Multimedia Artist
Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance
Aubry Bracco (32)
Hometown: Hampton Falls, N.H.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Marketing Director
Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers
Victoria Baamonde (23)
Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.
Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.
Waitress
Ron Clark (46)
Hometown: Chocowinity, N.C.
Current Residence: Atlanta
Teacher, Ron Clark Academy
Julia Carter (24)
Hometown: Hazleton, Pa.
Current Residence: Bethesda, Md.
Medical Assistant
Eric Hafemann (34)
Hometown: Chicago
Current Residence: Livermore, Calif.
Firefighter
Aurora McCreary (32)
Hometown: Pensacola, Fla.
Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.
Divorce Lawyer
Julie Rosenberg (46)
Hometown: Baltimore
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Toymaker
Gavin Whitson (23)
Hometown: Erwin, Tenn.
Current Residence: Erwin, Tenn.
YMCA Program Director