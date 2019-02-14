



— An Arkansas woman who was shot in the face with a crossbow is recovering in a hospital and the man who allegedly shot her faces felony charges.

Janet Partain said she had gone to the home of Joseph Avellino just outside of Wynne to confront him about stolen property when things suddenly escalated. “I told him, ‘Joseph, I don’t want you on my property no more, this and that.’ And he was like, told CBS affiliate WREG.

That’s when she said Avellino pulled out the crossbow. Her 14-year-old son and 15-year-old nephews were with her, too.

“(He) was pointing the arrow at them and he fired a shot at one of them, and I pushed them out the way and I got hit,” she told WREG. “I think I was in shock because once I got hit I said, ‘I can’t believe you almost shot that kid.'”

Partain then drove herself to the hospital with an arrow piercing the lower left part of her face and coming out the back of her head.

“I knew I needed to get there fast,” Partain said.

The hospital was able to remove the arrow from her face.

“My face is throbbing and I can’t shut one of my eyes,” Partain said Tuesday from her hospital bed.

She said she’s glad to be alive and has much to be grateful for.

“I’m just glad the baby didn’t get shot,” Partain said.

Avellino, 34, was charged with first-degree battery and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.