



– If you’ve left your phone in an Uber , you’re not alone.

It may come as no big surprise, but phones are the most commonly forgotten items in an Uber.

The company released its list of the top 10 most commonly forgotten items.

The top 10 are:

Phone Camera Wallet Keys Purse / Backpack Clothing Glasses Headphones Vape / E-cig ID / License

It also provided a list of surprising items that have been reported lost. The list includes:

3 avocados in the trunk

Small painting of ice cream cone

Badminton racket

Gold teeth grills

Violin Bow

Picture of New York Ranger – Rod Gilbert

Partial denture piece

Chop sticks

Potato salad

Prom invitation

Stethoscope

Drone

Beeper

The “most forgetful times” for Uber riders are Saturdays and Sundays late at night, between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to the company. The most forgetful days are New Year’s and Halloween.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut don’t rate on its list of most forgetful locations nationwide. East Alabama tops the list, followed by Gallup, New Mexico,

Nationally, the list of most “outrageous” lost items are:

8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large A photo of a New Years kiss Six chicken tenders from 7 Eleven A black and white tuxedo for a small dog Full set of 18k gold teeth Professional grade hula hoop Salmon head Medium sized medical marijuana pipe Birth certificate and social security card Star Wars skateboard Very important headband with peacock feathers A propane tank A tray of eggs White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels Lego championship wrestling belt A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot Ed Sheeran concert tank top Breast pump with breast milk Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham A shopping cart Ancestry kit Lotion and beard oil Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask Small handmade cat puppet Babe Ruth signed baseball White gold wedding band with diamonds McDonald’s visor and a large fries Harry Potter Magic Wand A special pizza costume A bird Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose” Cheer skirt with a lion head Yeezy boost 350 butters A mannequin Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake A fog machine Japanese style mandolin Full fish tank with fish and water An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it One Gucci flip flop Red Lobster takeout Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case A piece of parchment paper with sap on it Deer antlers and a welding helmet My dirty laundry A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

For more information from Uber about reporting an item that you’ve left behind, click here.