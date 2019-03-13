



MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBS13/CBS Local) – Facebook is having problems Wednesday morning that’s preventing people from posting.

According to Downdetector.com, a large spike in reports of problems with Facebook happened just before 9 a.m. PST.

Some people are having trouble posting, while others report not being able to log in at all.

Many people are venting about the problems on Facebook competitor Twitter.

uh oh, I realized what if once in week there will be FB down time wherein you can communicate with your friends and family in the old ways, talking to them personally, bond with them. social media kills the real essence of socializing! #facebookdown #twitter pic.twitter.com/4yRCu5UDmE — 💞 (@01BronzBeauty30) March 13, 2019

Lol twitter is like me,never crashes and still people only come to vent when some other app goes down 😂 #instagramdown #instagram #facebook #facebookdown #insta pic.twitter.com/idJaGNWXkO — Tasmia Naomi (@fantasmiia) March 13, 2019

It appears users all over the world are reporting problems.

Users are also reporting problems with Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

Facebook has not commented on the issue.