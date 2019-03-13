STAFFORD, Va. ((WJZ/CBS Local)— Police arrested a woman for public intoxication two days in a row. Officials said the first day, she was carrying a suitcase with cats inside it.

Police said a deputy responded to reports of a suspicious person with cats in her suitcase around 5:34 p.m. Friday. When he found the suspect, he detected an odor of alcohol. She was allegedly unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech and bloodshot, glassy eyes.

She was identified as 43-year-old Shanna Holwager.

Holwager told the deputy she was bringing the cats to the SPCA in the zipped suitcase. They were turned over to Stafford County Animal Control.

Holwager was taken into custody for public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until she sobered up.

However, the next day at around 11:16 p.m., the same deputy saw Holwager walking down the middle of the road waving her arms around. She was arrested and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until she sobered up, again.