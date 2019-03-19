



— A Kansas woman with a prior DUI conviction was sentenced last week to serve two days in jail for killing a 35-year-old man while driving under the influence.

Alexandra Eslinger, 27, pleaded guilty in January to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence, both misdemeanors, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Eslinger was convicted in the July 2017 death of Jesus Navarro-Gonzalez, of Wichita. Investigators say he was heading south on North West Street on his motorcycle when Eslinger turned in front of him causing him to collide into the vehicle. Navarro-Gonzalez succumbed to head and body injuries three days later.

Court records indicate Eslinger had blood-alcohol concentration of .102. The limit to drive legally is under .08.

Eslinger must also serve five days of house arrest, a year of probation. pay a $1,200 fine, complete out-patient drug and alcohol treatment and cannot use drugs or alcohol.

If she violates her probation, Eslinger can be sentenced to a year in jail.

Court records show Eslinger has a prior DUI conviction.