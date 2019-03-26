



— A California woman was awarded $150,000 in child support last week from her ex-husband nearly 50 years after she says he left her with the couple’s three-year-old daughter.

Toni Anderson, 74, says her ex-husband fled to Canada instead of sticking around to pay court ordered child support in the early 1970s.

“I kind of put it on the back burner and just kind of forgot about it over the years,” she told KGTV.

Anderson said she supported her daughter, who is now 52, while she worked as an interior designer in Los Angeles at a firm her daughter now runs.

“I’m not negating the fact I was able to send my daughter to college, Paris. We traveled and had a good time. But the money runs out.”

Anderson, who lives in North San Diego County, said now that she is retired and money is tight. She also rents out part of her house.

“I realized in the middle of the night one night last year, ‘Hey, there’s no statute of limitations on child support.'”

Anderson said she looked up old court papers and last month notified her ex-husband, who’s now living in Oregon, that she wanted him to pay up.

“He was only supposed to give me like a $160 a month. Well, that was 50 years ago. That today is a lot more money.”

With accrued interest of 10 percent a year, what would have been a total payment of some $30,000 is now more than $170,000. A private hearing in Vista Court on Wednesday resulted in a settlement of $150,000.

“I think he’s a little bit panicked,” said Anderson of her husband’s reaction to her pursuit. “And I’m very happy because I was panicked all these years. Now, it’s his turn.”