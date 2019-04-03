



— A North Carolina man stabbed a woman multiple times outside an Archdale Taco Bell Sunday night because she turned down a date with him, according to police.

Tyvonne Quantaine, 40, was arrested after allegedly stabbing Celestial Rose Lambert, 19, in the back several times.

Police say the Greensboro man wanted to date the woman, but she turned him down. Upshur knew the teen from church, CBS affiliate WFMY reported.

Upshur, described by authorities as angry and obsessed, had followed the teen and her family from church to a Taco Bell in Archdaleand. The man tried to run them over, but missed and crashed into utility poles, WGHP reported. Upshur then got out of the car and allegedly stabbed the teenager in the back.

Several people helped to hold down Upshur while family members tended to Lambert until emergency crews arrived, according to police. She was taken to High Point Medical Center and then airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for additional treatment.

Upshur was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

He was being held in the Randolph County Jail on a $500,000 secured bond.