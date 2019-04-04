



CBS Sports and the BIG3 announced Thursday that the 3-on-3 professional basketball league will now have its games televised on CBS and CBS Sports Network. The league will officially debut on the network in primetime on Saturday, June 22nd at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

The league, founded by mogul Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017, will play an 11-week season, with all games airing live on CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network. All of the action culminates in the championship game, which will be aired live on CBS on Sunday, September 1st at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Now consisting of 12 teams, BIG3 will host its draft live on CBS Sports Network on Wednesday, May 1st at 10 p.m. Eastern to fill the 31 open roster spots. This season, the league has added four new teams to its ranks (Aliens, Bivouac, Enemies, and Triplets) and will visit 18 cities during the course of the season.

In addition to the new TV deal, the league has added some big name players to its ranks this offseason, including Jason Terry, Joe Johnson, Josh Smith and Lamar Odom, among others.