



– While some streets near U.S. Bank Stadium will be closed or restricted in preparation for the NCAA Final Four, there are numerous parking and transportation options available.

Final Four activities will be held throughout downtown, including at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Armory, Minneapolis Convention Center and Nicollet Mall.

PARKING:

Mills Fleet Farm Parking Ramp, Denison Parking, Riverfront Municipal Parking Ramp, Mill Quarter Parking Ramp and open lots along 3rd Street will all have parking available near U.S. Bank Stadium during Final Four events, according to the City of Minneapolis. The Mills Fleet Farm Parking Ramp also has skyway accessibility.

According to U.S. Bank Stadium’s website, there are over 20,000 parking spaces between the stadium and Hennepin Avenue. The website has an interactive parking guide for Final Four events. Parking rates vary.

The March Madness Music Series will be held at the Armory and parking is available at the venue by entering off 5th Avenue South. Additional parking options include an open lot across the street from the venue and the Government Center Parking Ramp.

The Final Four Fest will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center, and parking for the event will be available at Loring Garage, the Plaza Municipal Parking Ramp, and Central Lutheran Ramp on 3rd Avenue.

The Tipoff Tailgate on Nicollet will have multiple parking options, including RSM Plaza, RBC Plaza, Marq 9 Lot, the Metro Ramp, City Center Parking Ramp and SP+ Parking.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:

There are several options in Minneapolis when it comes to public transportation, including buses and light rail transit systems.

Bus fares range from $2-$2.50. There are also free ride buses that take riders along Nicollet Mall.

Blue and Green line light rail trains connect downtown Minneapolis with the airport, Mall of America, St. Paul and 43 other stations. For access to U.S. Bank Stadium, the official Final Four guide says riders will want to exit the light rail at Government Plaza Station.

SKYWAY SYSTEM:

According to the City of Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Skyway System is the largest, contiguous system of enclosed, second-level bridges in the world. The system includes more than 9 miles of pathways connecting 80 city blocks.

For a complete skyway guide, visit the City of Minneapolis website or download the skyway app.

RIDESHARE:

There will be official Final Four rideshare drop-off and pick-up locations throughout downtown. The locations are Nicollet between 9th Street and LaSalle, 5th Avenue between 4th and 5th streets, and South 7th between Chicago and 10th.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

For additional tips, visit the Final Four website.