



— A mother in Pennsylvania is facing charges after police arrested her boyfriend for allegedly using her children to sell drugs.

Paggie Neiman was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, possession with intent to deliver and other related charges, the Milton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Neiman’s boyfriend, Craig Lytle, was arrested Friday and charged with using her daughters to help him sell marijuana. The girls are 13 and 15 years old, WNEP reported.

Officers found one and a half pounds of marijuana and nearly $2,000 in cash in the apartment he shared with his Neiman and her daughters, according to the Milton Police Department. Assorted paraphernalia used in the weighing and packaging of marijuana was also seized.

Parents told WNEP they’re happy the police were able to put this operation to an end and hope the girls can recover.

“Honestly, I hope they can talk to somebody and hope that they recognize this is not something that should be happening or being a part of, and hopefully, they can change things in a positive attitude and go in a different direction,” said Tiffani Derr of Milton.