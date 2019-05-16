LONGWOOD, Fla. (CBS Local) — A Florida man caught playing basketball naked at a public park said he thought it would help improve his skills, according to police.
A park employee said he saw a man playing basketball while in the buff at Candyland Park in Longwood, Florida, Sunday evening and immediately contacted authorities.
Jordan Glen Anderson, 29, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure of sexual organs. He was transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford on a $500 bond.
“Jordan stated he was working on his basketball skills and he feels playing naked enhances his skill level,” an officer wrote in the arrest report.