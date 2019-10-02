



— A Utah woman was attacked by a bison Friday in the same park where her date had also been gored three months ago.

Kayleigh Davis, 22, was running on a trail at Antelope Island State Park when she came face to face with a bison.

“I wasn’t antagonizing it, I wasn’t trying to get a selfie,” she told KSTU.

Instead, Davis said she was just trying to get out of the way of some bikers.

“All of the sudden, I see the bison charging me, so I start running towards the lake away from it, and it flips me up,” she said.

Davis hit the ground with a broken ankle and a gash on her leg from where the bison gored her. She took a deep breath and braced herself for a second attack.

“He was doing that whole paw thing, digging at the dirt like he’s going to charge after me again,” she said.

Davis remembered what her date, Kyler Bourgeous, had told her about his own attack in the same park three months before.

“I’ve heard from his story — just stay still so it doesn’t come charging at you again,” she said.

Luckily, that worked. The animal left her alone and Bourgeous was able to come to her aid.

“My heart just drops because I know that pain,” Bourgeous said. “I was holding her head and squeezing her hand.”

When Bourgeous was gored, he suffered from a collapsed lung, broken ribs and internal injuries.

As Davis recovers from her attack, the two are able to laugh about their bad luck.

“To me it feels like it would be a one in a million chance,” Davis said. “It could’ve been worse, I could say. I think it could have been worse.”

Park officials urge people to stay as far away from bison as possible. But if you do encounter one, they say you should back away slowly.