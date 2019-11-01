



With the fantasy football playoffs just five weeks away in most leagues, lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Starting the right guy could snag you those extra few points needed to put you back in playoff contention. Starting the wrong one may force you into the consolation bracket.

That is why the crew from Fantasy Football Today, fantasy football experts Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings, are here to help you with a breakdown of the Week 9 matchups and who they think should be in your lineup this week. The first guy on their list is actually one that may still be available in your league: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew.

We haven’t heard as much about Minshew-mania in recent weeks, with other storylines taking top billing. But the rookie ranks 11th among passers this season in fantasy points per game, averaging 19.8 on the year. He faces a Houston Texans defense that, as Dave Richard points out, “has given up at least three passing touchdowns in each of their last four games, and now is without J.J. Watt.”

That game against the Texans is in London, so if you do decide to start Minshew, you’ll need to get him in your lineup prior to that early morning (9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT) start.

On the flip side of things, you may want to think about sitting Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. The Chargers host the Green Bay Packers this week, but the Green Bay defense isn’t the main reason that Heath Cummings Sr. says to avoid Rivers. Instead, it’s the tumult surrounding the unit right now. Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was fired, and Heath notes that Rivers’ main option, Keenan Allen, is still dealing with a hamstring injury. “Anthony Lynn is going to take over more of the play-calling duties and likely wants to run the ball more, I don’t want Philip Rivers this week,” said Cummings.

For the guys’ thoughts on the running back and wide receiver positions, check out the video above. You can watch Fantasy Football Today daily, live on CBS Sports HQ, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

Start

QB: Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

RB: Mark Walton, Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

WR: D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sit

QB: Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Green Bay Packers

RB: Sony Michel, New England Patriots @ Baltimore Ravens

WR: Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins @ Buffalo Bills