



With just six weeks left of regular-season action, there are only two weeks left before the fantasy football playoffs. At this point, you’re in one of three categories. Fighting for the top seed, fighting for a playoff spot, or playoff spoiler. Regardless of which of the three spots you find yourself in, there is still something to play for.

In the case of the top seed, you have bragging rights after the regular season and, hopefully, a path to the title game. Fighting for the playoffs? Same idea. Give yourself a shot at bringing home that coveted title. And, if you find yourself out of the playoff chase, there is always time to embrace the inner petty and potentially block one of your league rivals from making the postseason.

Whatever your current predicament, the Fantasy Football Today crew is here to help. They have crunched the numbers and looked at the matchups for Week 12 to identify the players you should 100% have in your lineup and which ones you might want to avoid.

One player that sticks out to Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings in the start category this week is Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. The Ole Miss product has been a top-20 receiving option in fantasy this year based on total fantasy points for the season and a top-35 option in fantasy points per game (8.3). He is going up against an Eagles defense that has given up the fifth-most points in the league to wide receivers in fantasy this season. That would seem to bode well for the rookie, particularly considering that Tyler Lockett has been limited in practice this week and Josh Gordon is gearing up for just his second game in a Seahawks uniform.

On the flip side, the guys are not enthusiastic about the outlook this week for Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Marquise Brown. Heath Cummings notes that Brown has gone over just 50 yards once since Week 2, and that came against the Cincinnati Bengals. Going up against a Rams defense featuring Jalen Ramsey, Brown would be better off on your bench this week.

For more analysis and matchups to watch from the guys check out the video above and tune in to Fantasy Football Today every day at 12 p.m. Eastern on CBS Sports HQ.

Start

QB: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins

RB: Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos

WR: D.K. Metfcalf, Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sit

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

RB: Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons

WR: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Rams