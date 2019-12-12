



–- A FedEx driver’s rant while trying to lift a large box with a couch in it was captured on a Ring doorbell camera in Wisconsin.

The surveillance video shows the driver tipping over the 144-pound package and pushing it through the snow while he’s talking on his phone.

“I don’t understand. People always get this heavy (expletive),” the driver is heard saying in the video recorded Monday.

He then tries to maneuver the box onto his truck before it abruptly falls to the ground.

“It’s (expletive) pathetic every single (expletive) day. I have to deal with Justin doesn’t put it in the right, the right (expletive) area,” the driver said. “I’ll call you later.”

The package, according to FedEx’s website, is within the company’s 150-pound weight limit.

The owner of the home where this took place said she was watching the video from work the entire time.

“I was actually in shock. I just sat there like, wow. And I just wanted to hear what else he was going to say,” Andrea Wendorf told WISN.

Wendorf said she was shipping the couch back to Wayfair a second time after it was delivered damaged twice.

“The frame was broken on it both times,” she said. “So now we’re wondering if it was broken because of the way they treat merchandise.”

The driver eventually got the package into the truck and drove away.

FedEx said it would take appropriate steps to address the incident.

“The behavior depicted in the videos in unacceptable,” the company said.