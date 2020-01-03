COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (CBS Local) — Police in Iowa seized approximately 1,500 pounds of marijuana during a routine traffic stop on New Year’s Day.
Investigators say Dmitry Borisov, 35, was driving a yellow 2016 Penske moving truck full of 61 cardboard boxes packed with pot.
Officers said they pulled over Borisov on eastbound I-80 in Council Bluffs for speeding, CBS affiliate KMTV reported.
After Borisov was ticketed, a police dog was summoned and sniffed out the pot in the truck.
Police estimate the street value of the marijuana to be about $4.5 million.
Borisov, who is from Los Angeles, was booked in the Pottawattamie County Jail suspicion of possession with intent to deliver, among other drug-related charges.