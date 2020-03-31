NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS Local) — Social distancing isn’t keeping a Tennessee grandfather and granddaughter from doing something they love to do together: dancing.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, 6-year-old Kira Neely hasn’t been in school since March 12 or seen much of her grandparents, even though they live in a neighboring house.

To overcome the isolation, the grandfather and granddaughter started having dance-offs, a friendly competition where each person stands on their side and shares their favorite dance move one at a time.

Sherrie Neely of Nashville shared a heartwarming video of her daughter and her father, Marvin Neely, dancing to The Jackson 5’s “ABC.”

“I haven’t posted on fb in forever…but I love this video so much! This is the street that separates my house from my parent’s house, and is typically crossed multiple times throughout the day,” Sherrie wrote on Facebook.

“Kira loves her ‘Papa’ so much and they’ve now started daily ‘dance offs’ since the virus is keeping them separated,” she continued. “My Dad is turning 81 years old next month and I’ve never seen him dance, but he’s really putting forth great effort and has some special moves!!!! 😄 I’m sure the workers think we’re crazy!!!”

The video has been shared 12,000 times and has inspired nearly 1,500 comments.

“One of the best things I’ve seen through all this!” Ria-Louise Brown wrote.