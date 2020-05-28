



— Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy is taking a strong stance on the death of an African-American man at the hands of law enforcement officers in Minneapolis.

George Floyd, 46, died Monday evening after police responded to a report of a man attempting to use forged documents at a grocery store.

A graphic nine-minute video of the incident was widely circulated in the media and online. It shows a white officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck behind a squad car. While lying facedown on the road, Floyd repeatedly groans and says he can’t breathe.

MFD Incident Report: Medics Worked On ‘Unresponsive, Pulseless’ George Floyd After Mpls. Arrest https://t.co/pw51zIWE9u pic.twitter.com/YFeMarHLRW — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 28, 2020

“He’s not even resisting arrest right now, bro,” one bystander tells the white officer and his partner, in the video. “You’re f***ing stopping his breathing right now, you think that’s cool?”

After about five minutes, Floyd stops moving and appears unconscious. People in the gathering crowd plead for the officers to check Floyd’s pulse. The officer on Floyd’s neck does not lift his knee until medical personnel arrive and carry him to an ambulance.

An ambulance brought Floyd to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died, police say.

Four police officers who were at the scene have been fired and the FBI has opened an investigation. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for criminal charges to be filed against the officer who was seen in the video pressing Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the man’s neck.

GALLERY: The damage was widespread in south Minneapolis as protests against the death of George Floyd at the hands of MPD officers turned destructive, with police deploying tear gas and people setting buildings ablaze. | https://t.co/g91a9guMNS pic.twitter.com/BJkJc235Xg — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 28, 2020

Anger over Floyd’s spilled into the streets of Minneapolis for a second night of unrest Wednesday, including a shooting death, widespread looting and a major fire.

48 hours after Floyd’s death and a thousand miles away, Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy announced that he had seen enough.

There is no need to see more video. There no need to wait to see how “it plays out”. There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this…turn it in. pic.twitter.com/frNCAWCeq6 — David Roddy (@ChiefDavidRoddy) May 27, 2020

There is no need to see more video. There no need to wait to see how “it plays out,” he tweeted Wednesday evening. “There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this…turn it in.”

Roddy was not alone. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Austin Garrett also weighed in Wednesday evening, tweeting, “This act of violence is black & white. Make no mistake, there’s no explanation or gray in it.”

As leaders our communities must know where we stand. This act of violence is black & white. Make no mistake, there’s no explanation or gray in it. For 8 min George Floyd lay suffocating and dying. If you wear a badge stand up for what’s right & stand up & speak out against wrong. pic.twitter.com/VaoN0O91GZ — Chief Deputy Austin Garrett (@CDAustinGarrett) May 28, 2020

Garrett called on law enforcement to “stand for what’s right” and “stand up & speak out against wrong.”