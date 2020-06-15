New York, NY – Today, BET announces the BET Awards 2020 nominees with Drake leading the pack with six nominations. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy. The BET Awards 2020 will simulcast LIVE at 8 pm ET across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER, and will make its national broadcast premiere on CBS on Sunday, June 28th at 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 7:00-10:00 PM, CT.

Drake returns to the top spot securing six nods, including ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and two nods for both ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice’ for his features alongside Chris Brown (No Guidance) and Future (Life Is Good).

Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch garnered the second most nods with five nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion nominations include ‘Best Female Hip Hop,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Roddy Ricch’s nods include ‘Best Male Hip Hop,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby are the third-highest with four nominations each.

In its twentieth year, the BET Awards continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. BET recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 21 categories with the BET Awards 2020 nominations. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is composed of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

The complete list of nominees for the BET AWARDS 2020 are:

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

BEYONCÉ

H.E.R.

JHENE AIKO

KEHLANI

LIZZO

SUMMER WALKER

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

ANDERSON .PAAK

CHRIS BROWN

JACQUEES

KHALID

THE WEEKND

USHER

BEST GROUP

CHLOE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

EARTHGANG

GRISELDA

JACKBOYS

MIGOS

BEST COLLABORATION

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE

DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND – HIGHER

FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

H.E.R. FT. YG – SLIDE

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER

WALE FT. JEREMIH – ON CHILL

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DABABY

DRAKE

FUTURE

LIL BABY

RODDY RICCH

TRAVIS SCOTT

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

LIZZO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

SAWEETIE

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE

DABABY – BOP

DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND – HIGHER

DOJA CAT – SAY SO

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER

RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM

COLE BENNETT

DAVE MEYERS

DIRECTOR X

EIF RIVERA

TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR

BEST NEW ARTIST

DANILEIGH

LIL NAS X

POP SMOKE

RODDY RICCH

SUMMER WALKER

YBN CORDAE

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

CUZ I LOVE YOU – LIZZO

FEVER – MEGAN THEE STALLION

HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM – BEYONCÉ I

USED TO KNOW HER – H.E.R.

KIRK – DABABY

PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL – RODDY RICCH

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

FRED HAMMOND – ALRIGHT

JOHN P. KEE FT. ZACARDI CORTEZ – I MADE IT OUT

KANYE WEST – FOLLOW GOD

KIRK FRANKLIN – JUST FOR ME

PJ MORTON FT. LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON & MARY MARY – ALL IN HIS PLAN

THE CLARK SISTERS – VICTORY

BEST ACTRESS

ANGELA BASSETT

CYNTHIA ERIVO

ISSA RAE

REGINA KING

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

ZENDAYA

BEST ACTOR

BILLY PORTER

EDDIE MURPHY

FOREST WHITAKER

JAMIE FOXX

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

OMARI HARDWICK

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

ALEX HIBBERT

ASANTE BLACKK

JAHI DI’ALLO WINSTON

MARSAI MARTIN

MILES BROWN

STORM REID

BEST MOVIE

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

HARRIET

HOMECOMING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ

JUST MERCY

QUEEN & SLIM

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

AJEÉ WILSON

CLARESSA SHIELDS

COCO GAUFF

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SIMONE BILES

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

KAWHI LEONARD

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

PATRICK MAHOMES II

STEPHEN CURRY

BET HER AWARD

ALICIA KEYS – UNDERDOG

BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN – BROWN SKIN GIRL

CIARA FT. LUPITA NYONG’O, ESTER DEAN, CITY GIRLS & LA LA – MELANIN

LAYTON GREENE – I CHOOSE

LIZZO FT. MISSY ELLIOT – TEMPO

RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON – AFENI

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE

DABABY – BOP

FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ – HOT GIRL SUMMER

RODDY RICCH – T HE BOX

THE WEEKND – HEARTLESS

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

INNOSS’B (DRC)

SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA)

DAVE (U.K.)

STORMZY (U.K.)

NINHO (FRANCE)

S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)

VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT