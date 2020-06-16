Faith Gorsky is a lawyer turned food stylist, photographer, and published author. She owns the food blogs AnEdibleMosaic.com, which has a strong following on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram, and HealthySweetEats.com. Coauthor Lara Clevenger is a registered dietitian nutritionist, personal trainer, and keto coach; she has her own food blog at LaraClevenger.com, which is also widely popular across Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram. Lara and Faith, both known for their beautiful photography and delicious, family-friendly recipes, formed TheKetoQueens.com to simplify and demystify the ketogenic diet for real world success and health. “Keto Drinks” is available now from Simon & Schuster, a ViacomCBS company.

When you are living a keto lifestyle, you know to steer clear of that slice of cake, the plate of pasta, and the bowl of sugary cereal. But it’s important to remember that drinks can also contain lots of carbs! And it’s not just in those milkshakes and coffee shop fraps—even drinks that are purportedly healthy, like green smoothies, are commonly loaded with added sugar. As a result, it’s just as important to be mindful of your beverage choices as it is to be mindful of what you eat.

Fortunately, though, no food or drink has to be off-limits when following a ketogenic diet. It’s just a matter of making a few easy modifications so that the drinks you love fit into your lifestyle. For example, take this Moon Milk Nightcap from Keto Drinks, a new recipe book by Faith Gorsky and Lara Clevenger, founders of TheKetoQueens.com. It looks—and tastes—completely decadent, but with only 2g net carbs it’ll fit perfectly into your keto diet. Try it before bed; the Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that is thought to have a calming, relaxing effect.

MOON MILK NIGHTCAP

This keto drink is a beautiful shade of blue thanks to butterfly pea flower tea, which tastes similar to green tea. (You can purchase it online.) For a pink version, use passionfruit herbal tea instead of butterfly pea flower tea, and use 1⁄8 teaspoon rosewater instead of the vanilla extract. Serves 1.

Ingredients

1 cup strong brewed hot butterfly pea flower herbal tea

¼ cup canned unsweetened full-fat coconut milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

3 drops liquid stevia

¼ teaspoon ashwagandha powder

Directions

1) Add all ingredients to a blender and process until smooth.

2) Serve immediately.

Per Serving

Calories: 123 | Fat: 12g | Protein: 1g | Sodium: 12mg | Fiber: 1g | Carbohydrates: 3g | Net Carbohydrates: 2g | Sugar: 0g

What Is Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha powder is derived from a plant in the nightshade family. It is also known by other names such as Indian ginseng and winter cherry.

Excerpted from Keto Drinks by Faith Gorsky and Lara Clevenger. Copyright © 2020 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Photographs by James Stefiuk. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.